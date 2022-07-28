scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Indian Matchmaking 2 trailer: Sima Taparia announces ‘I’m back’, promises another fun season

Indian Matchmaking Season 2, featuring Sima Taparia, will start streaming on Netflix from August 10.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 10:17:54 pm
Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will stream on Netflix.

The trailer of the second season of Netflix’s popular show Indian Matchmaking is out. Once again we have the Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia trying to look for suitable life partners for her clients, some of whom she admits have been associated with her for a long time yet have not found anyone.

The trailer showcases some new clients of ‘Sima Aunty’ who describe their criteria. While one person wants a girl of a certain height, another wants a boy with a tattoo and some sexual chemistry. But Sima Aunty is sure that one can never get everything they wish for in a life partner hence, “you have to adjust a little”. Also, she claims, “I don’t do a magical wish with a wand,” probably commenting on her success rate.

We also get to see two faces from season one, Aparna Shewakramani and Pradhyuman Maloo. Both of them couldn’t find a suitable match for themselves in the first season.

ALSO READ |The idea of arranged marriages has evolved: Sima Taparia

The official synopsis of the show reads, “The job of Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is never over! Sima Taparia is back with 8 fresh, hour-long episodes of Indian Matchmaking S2 as she helps single millennials around the globe find their perfect match. This season, Sima will manage more expectations than ever before from clients, old and new – with wishlists ranging from man-buns, to an “ovo-lacto-semi-vegetarian” diet, to a shared love of Taco Bell. Drawing from her decades of experience, insightful intuition and traditional methods, Sima strives to help some lucky singles find their destinies!”

Indian Matchmaking season two will start streaming on Netflix from August 10.

