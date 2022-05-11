Indian Matchmaking season 2 teaser signals the return of Sima Taparia (from Mumbai), fans ask ‘Why is this nonsense renewed?’

Sima Taparia (from Mumbai) is back. Netflix on Tuesday debuted a promo video for the upcoming second season of the hit pandemic era reality show Indian Matchmaking. No release date was announced, but the streamer said that the new season is ‘coming soon’.

Indian Matchmaking revolved around a matchmaker based in Mumbai, who travelled the world trying to set singles up. She maintained a physical ledger, filled with her database of eligible candidates, and would decide on a couple’s compatibility using old-school methods such as ‘kundalis’ and good looks. The show, and Sima Aunty, as she fondly came to be known, became a hit at a time when people were locked at home and starved for entertainment.

The new video doesn’t appear to have any footage from the upcoming season; it is dominated by glimpses from season one, and littered with Sima Aunty’s one-liners, which eventually became prime meme material. “IT’S WEDDING SEASON AND SIMA AUNTY IS BACK 💍,” Netflix wrote in all-caps, sharing the promo on Instagram. “Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking is coming soon!”

The show also attracted significant controversy for its portrayal of Indian traditions perceived as regressive. Sima Aunty often dictated the importance of ‘adjusting’, and seemed to propagate societal standards for good looks. At least one of the participants, Aparna Shewakramani, has criticised the show for misrepresenting her.

Viewers were clearly in two minds about the new season. “Why is there a season 2 of this nonsense!” one person wrote in the comments section of the post. “Oh this was quite fun to watch,” another person wrote. A third person was conflicted as the commented, “Season one was so bad but I know I’ll end up watching season two.” Others were harsher in their reaction. “Don’t come back,” one person said. Another commented, “Why is this crap renewed for another season?”