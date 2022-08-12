Indian Matchmaking S2: Is Nadia Jagessar dating anyone now? Here’s what happened after the show

The second season of Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking dropped on Wednesday and brought back a few old faces from the first season, and one of those was Nadia Jagessar. The Indo-Guyanese- American woman had been through a few rocky patches in the show’s first season after she was seemingly ghosted by Vinay so when it was announced that Nadia will be returning to the show, fans hoped that she would ultimately find what she was looking for this time around.

But things were not too ideal for her this time as well. The season started with Nadia throwing a mixer for Sima Taparia, and all the folks associated with the show. We are told that Nadia and Shekhar, the man she met in Chicago at the end of season 1, are still in touch with each other. Nadia says that they have been talking for a while and we also see Shekhar visit Nadia’s family.

But things take a sharp turn at the mixer after Nadia meets Vishal. The two bond instantly, leaving Shekhar out of the picture. While Sima Taparia does not approve of Nadia and Vishal’s relationship as he is seven years younger than her, Nadia is smitten. She and Shekhar part ways over Facetime as he looks visibly heartbroken. A few episodes later Vishal breaks up with Nadia when he can’t feel a romantic connection, leaving her in tears.

Nadia’s track on the show has drawn many reactions. While some are empathising with her, many have been calling her out for dumping Shekhar as he was completely blindsided. One of the comments on her Instagram read, “You are not too bright. what you did the Shekar so messed up. You are gonna be single forever.” Another comment that supported her read, “Watching the episode here that you got dumped… I was very sad..” “Hey @nadiajagessar , you were my favorite on the show. I find you a genuine person and a gem of a heart,” read another comment.

Unlike returning cast members Aparna and Pradhyuman, Nadia is still a client of Sima Taparia. Her track on the second season ends on a hopeful note, and we are told that she is single at the moment.

But what happened since the show ended?

Her social media suggests that Nadia is not in touch with Vishal or Shekhar anymore. In May, Nadia posted a video where she burnt a toast and posted it with the caption, “Looking for a husband who can cook because I literally just burned toast.” She added, “Serious inquiries only.” It seems like Nadia is not in a serious relationship at the moment. Earlier in February, she hosted a single night for South Asians in New York.

Nadia was one of the most loved contestants in the first season of the show, but fans’ opinion about her seems to have changed after her love triangle situation this time around.