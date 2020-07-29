Indian Matchmaking: Nadia, Aparna, Vyasar and others share everything that happened after the Netflix show

Here’s what the Indian Matchmaking cast has been up to since the show ended. Here’s what the Indian Matchmaking cast has been up to since the show ended.

Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking took India by storm as soon as it started streaming. Now, the streaming service has brought back the men and women, who took part in the matchmaking process, to reveal what followed after the shooting. In an online chat with Dolly Singh, Aparna, Akshay, Nadia, Vinay, Guru, Vyasar, Pradhyuman and Ankita shared the comments that they have been getting since the show started streaming. Sadly, Sima Taparia wasn’t a part of this chat, but she was the subject of their conversation.

Aparna spoke in detail about the gender discrimination that was evident in Indian Matchamking. She pointed out that when Nadia broke down after Vinay ghosted her, Sima just said that Vinay was “unsure”. However, when Aparna said that she is sure about what she wants, Sima labelled her as “stubborn.”

Akshay was a different man during this session. He shared that he and Radhika broke off the roka the next day as he was under tremendous pressure at the time. He jokingly also shared that his mother Preeti’s blood pressure is absolutely under control now.

Also Read | Indian Matchmaking review: Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match

Nadia’s last date was with Shekhar, but the two did not end up together. She also addressed her relationship with Vinay and said that she chose to not stay in touch with him after the ghosting incident, “Because you treated me poorly, I’m not going to engage any further,” she said. Vinay also presented his side of the story and denied ghosting her.

Also Read | 10 hilarious moments from Indian Matchmaking that left us in splits

Vyasar, who became an instant favourite after the show, shared that he has made friends all over the world since everyone has been sending him messages. About sharing his father’s story on the show, he said, “You can choose to have control of your own story or choose to have someone else control it.” He shared that he and Rashi did not end up together as they wanted different things from life.

Pradhyuman also made an appearance and said that him denying 150 rishtas was quite like swiping left on a dating app. He did not really ‘reject the rishtas’ but was just not interested at the time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd