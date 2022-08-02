scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Indian adaptation of Israeli show The Hood in the works

The plot of The Hood follows the children of a small slum located in the heart of the wealthy settlement and explores the differences and problems between the poor and the rich.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 2:18:54 pm
Abundantia Entertainment on Tuesday announced the Hindi-language remake of popular Israeli series The Hood. According to a press release, Israeli-based media company Ananey Studios, which is a part of Paramount Global, has signed a deal with Abundantia to develop an Indian adaptation.

The production banner’s young-adult content vertical, Filters, will produce the teen drama series.

The original show, which was titled Shchuna in Israel, was created by Giora Chamizer. The plot follows the children of a small slum located in the heart of the wealthy settlement and explores the differences and problems between the poor and the rich.

“It is a matter of great honour to partner with a creative powerhouse like Ananey Studios and I am super pumped to develop the very popular and successful The Hood in an Indian avatar for local audiences.

“The association with Ananey Studios underlines our vision to partner with top-quality global creators to bring impactful stories and unique story-telling voices for progressive Indian viewers. I am also excited to add to our slate of content for the rapidly-growing youth and Young Adult segments,” Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia, said in a statement.

Orly Atlas Katz, CEO, Ananey, EVP Paramount Israel, said the company is looking forward to the Indian adaptation of The Hood, which was one of Israel’s most successful and loved teen dramas.

“(We) are confident that, with their rapid growing slate of hits, Abundantia are the perfect production company to turn The Hood into a huge hit in India as well. The Hood joins a list of Ananey studio titles that have reached viewers all over the world and we are thrilled to bring our content to Asia as well with this deal,” she added.

Abundantia recently launched two new verticals — Psych and Filters — to focus on high-growth and high-potential segments and genres.

Under Filters label, the production banner is also working on the Indian adaptations of Israeli young-adult drama The Missing and Along Came a Spyder, based on author Apeksha Rao’s young-adult book of the same title.

The production banner’s upcoming titles include Hush Hush, a series starring Juhi Chawla, and Akshay Kumar’s OTT show debut The End.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 02:18:54 pm

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
