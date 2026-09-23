India earns 2 nominations at International Emmys; third nomination for Vir Das

The nominees for the International Emmy Awards 2026 were announced on Wednesday, September 23, and India has received two nominations at the upcoming awards. The web series Real Kashmir Football Club has received a nomination in the Drama Series category. And Vir Das’ stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has received a nomination in the Comedy category.

Real Kashmir Football Club inspired by a real-life story

Real Kashmir Football Club, which stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, has been nominated alongside three other shows – A Thousand Blows, Careme and Menem. Talking about the nomination, Manav said, “Real Kashmir Football Club is one of my favourite works. I always thought this series deserves much, much more. I am so happy for Team RKFC and their hard work. I am super happy.”