Park Seo-joon reveals he feels rather jealous of BTS’ V as he gets to be on stage: ‘I’ll never experience that…’

July 31, 2022 9:49:55 am
The second episode of In The Soop: Friendcation saw much sweetness and brotherhood between the Wooga Squad members. Actors Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik arrived at the accommodation and after playfully troubling Park Seo-joon, BTS’ V and Peakboy early in the morning, the squad had some fun banter at the breakfast table and planned their day out. The group decided to go deep-sea fishing on rather rough seas with hilarious results. While all of them caught strings of Halibut, V mentioned his band member Jin and said, “Now I know why Jin enjoys fishing so much.”
The highlight of the episode was when the five friends had a small bonfire at home, and had heart-to-heart discussions about life, each other and their friendships. Choi Woo-shik, who was last seen in the show Our Beloved Summer, said that he didn’t want to be considered ‘just cute’ anymore, and wondered if he should ‘bulk up’ like Park Seo-joon, which led to much laughter around the table. “I want to have cool roles,” he said. V added that Park Hyung-sik had ‘become cool’ after his mandatory military service. The others agreed that he was always cool, and then spoke about V and reminisced his effortless swag in concerts. V added that he wanted to invite them for the concerts in the US after Seo-joon said that he would like to attend the concert in person one day. Seo-joon then said, “That’s one thing I’m really jealous of V. Being on stage. I’ll never get to experience that.” The others agreed and said that they wouldn’t ever be able to imagine the thrill and the adrenaline rush.
At the end of the night, all five played with sparklers and celebrated their victory over a successfully cooked chicken.
In The Soop: Friendcation is a reality show and is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
