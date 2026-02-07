In 2026, Netflix India Bets Big on Diversity, Scale and Experimentation

Nearly a decade ago, Netflix entered the Indian market with the anticipated original series Sacred Games. Based on the eponymous novel, it delved into Mumbai’s web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage. As the streamer’s subscription base expanded over the years, its content offering has become as diverse as a thali.
Sharing their playbook for 2026, Monika Shergill, Vice-president, Content, Netflix India, told The Indian Express, “Stories are more universal than we give them credit for. As a brand, our mission has been to entertain the world, which comprises audiences across cultures. That’s why an Indian series like Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web can work so well in many countries, just as we enjoy Korean dramas, Japanese anime or Hollywood content.”
The streamer has just announced its 2026 slate featuring 30 titles — series, reality shows and films spanning genres and formats. Operation Safed Sagar is the story of the Indian Air Force’s role in the Kargil War while Chumbak, a slice-of-life series led by Neena Gupta, celebrates the often-forgotten joy of community. Producer-writer Nilanjana Purkayasstha brings a gripping thriller with Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai. Neeraj Pandey returns with Ghooskhor Pandat, headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, while Maa Behen, starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, promises to turn family chaos into a comic thriller.
Prominent films include the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Hum Hindustani, the story of India’s first general election; Ikka features Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in a courtroom drama; Accused is a psychological drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Kartavya, a social-impact story from Red Chillies Entertainment. “It started out as a journey to understand what a service like Netflix needed to be. It was experimental and full of learning. The best stories come out of innovation,” says Shergill.
Addressing the need for edgy content, Shergill says: “India is heterogeneous and Netflix has to entertain everyone. We programme for the broadest spectrum. There’s casual entertainment as well as myth-busting. People assume mainstream titles can’t be thought-provoking. But when you offer good content, viewers embrace the entertainment and are left with something to think about.”
With Ekta Kapoor’s reality series, Lock Upp, and Desi Bling, a show on wealthy Indian expats, that experimentation continues. Even as shows such as The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora, Maamla Legal Hai and Mismatched, return for new seasons, the third instalment of Lust Stories will see a new set of directors — Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj — at the helm.
Tapping into the southern fandom, there will be the Tamil-language rom-com series #Love; cross-cultural drama Made in Korea and R Madhavan’s Legacy. In Telugu, Takshakudu ,will be Anand Deverakonda’s Netflix debut while Super Subbu will be the platform’s first Telugu original series. “Indian audiences are among the most experimental and adventurous. We like to go on a journey of exploration with creators, trying to unlock their potential. We are also enabling these stories to be presented in the best possible form on screen,” says Shergill.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More