Important to celebrate small wins: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Shweta Tripathi Sharma's web series The Gone Game was completely shot at home during the lockdown. (Photo: Shweta Tripathi/Instagram)

“Thank you 2020. You’ve been good. You’ve given me a lot of reasons to celebrate,” Shweta Tripathi Sharma said. The actor, who held her own in acclaimed web projects such as Mirzapur 2, The Gone Game, Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai, believes she was lucky to keep working amid the pandemic.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Shweta looks back at her varied projects in 2020. She also reveals what fans expect from her in 2021.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How do you look back at 2020?

I’m quite happy with how 2020 turned out for me, personally and professionally. Do I want to do more? Yes. Do I want to explore more? Definitely yes.

You headlined one of the biggest web series this year – Mirzapur 2. Do you feel satisfied?

When you put it like that, it does feel very satisfying! Golu is one of the most complex and complicated characters that I have played. Her emotions, her situation, her story is far removed from mine. There are hardly any similarities, and I would never want to be a part of that world. I think as actors, we are blessed as we get to live so many lives. The love and appreciation that the audience and the industry have bestowed on me is overwhelming.

Shweta Tripathi plays Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur franchise. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter) Shweta Tripathi plays Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur franchise. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

What trait of Golu Gupta has stayed with you?

If there’s one word to describe Golu Gupta, she’s fearless. What I have learned from her is how to behave well and calmly in situations which are not in your control, in places where you don’t belong and achieve what one wants to. Golu is a part of this entire Baahubali system which is ruled by men. If sometimes I get angry or frustrated, I always think how Golu would react to this.

The makers of Mirzapur recently announced that the show will return for Season 3. How do you see Golu’s story going forward?

I have no idea how Golu’s story is going to be taken forward, but I totally trust our makers. I just can’t wait to be back on the sets.

How did you cope with the lockdown?

It was a roller-coaster of emotions because what unfolded across the world was very heart-breaking. I remember there was a phase when I used to wake up and there was something or the other that made it difficult for us. But professionally, with the release of The Gone Game, Cargo, Raat Akeli Hai, my short film Laghushanka and Mirzapur 2, the year was very satisfying. We shot The Gone Game at home. My husband shot all my scenes. Being in front of the camera is my happy place. Since I got to work even during the lockdown, I consider myself lucky and blessed. And the applause and adulation that these projects got me was great. Usually, after wrapping up a project, I tend to dumb down my expectations. I like to be surprised. So, when you receive so much love, it melts your heart.

One good thing about 2020 that will stay with you

I’ll remember my releases because as compared to previous years, when people asked me about my next project this year, I had enough work to satisfy their curiosity for months. Also, I have learnt to be grateful for what I have. Big wins are great, but it’s also important to celebrate small wins.

Read: Express Rewind | Jaideep Ahlawat | Abhishek Banerjee | Pratik Gandhi | Sonu Sood | Sharib Hashmi

On the work front, how do you see yourself in 2021?

There’s a show that I’ve already started filming for Netflix. I’m having a lot of fun on its set. Next year, there are a lot of season twos and threes hopefully happening. There’s another show for Hotstar that will go on the floors shortly. So, there is a lot of exciting work ahead. For me, what’s important is whether I’d watch my shows as a viewer. So, I am also waiting to watch all my upcoming shows.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd