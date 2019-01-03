Anand Tiwari on producing Imperfect: We knew it’ll resonate with a large set of audience

Actor Anand Tiwari will be seen in the finale of Imperfect, the third original series from the Zoom Studios. The show, which celebrates life’s imperfections, will stream its last episode today. Anand, who is also the producer of the show, will make a special appearance as Isha’s journey to find the ‘perfect life’ culminates.

Talking about his cameo in Imperfect, Anand said in a statement, “My character is an integral addition in Isha’s journey of finding perfection. After all the learning she has gone through, this character helps her put that to practice and find the true meaning of perfection! It’s a fun role.”

Further sharing his experience of turning a producer this time, the Go Goa Gone actor said, “We somewhere knew that it will resonate with a large set of audience across the board. It’s always exciting to face the camera but it’s extra special as this project is very close to our heart. I loved being directed by Ruchi Joshi and Vidhi Gulati, my second instance of being directed by a duo director after Go Goa Gone.”

Imperfect stars Samridhi Dewan in the title role. It streams on The Zoom Studios YouTube Channel.