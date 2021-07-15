Im Soo Hyang and Sung Hoon to star in Korean remake of Jane The Virgin?

Jane The Virgin is getting the K-drama treatment. (Photo: Im Soo Hyang/ Instagram, Sung Hoon/ Instagram)

The Korean remake of American dramedy and telenovela send-up Jane The Virgin will most likely feature Im Soo Hyang and Sung Hoon in the lead roles. The actor’s agencies confirmed that they have been offered the roles, and are considering it.

Gina Rodriguez-starrer Jane The Virgin tells the story of Jane, who is a virgin, and yet becomes pregnant with the child of a second-generation heiress due to her doctor’s error.

Im Soo Hyang has been offered the role of Bae Ji Eun, an assistant drama writer. Bae doesn’t believe in physical intimacy before marriage owing to her grandmother’s teachings. Luckily, she is dating a man who understands her upbringing.

Sung Hoon has been offered the role of Kim Bok Rae, a plastic surgeon who has frequent affairs with actresses until he gets diagnosed with cancer.

Im Soo Hyang and Sung Hoon made their acting debut in 2011 with New Tales of Gisaeng. Later, they also shared screen space in Five Enough.

The Korean remake of Jane the Virgin will begin filming in September. It will be written and directed by Jung Jung Hwa.