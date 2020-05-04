Illegal trailer: Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra promise a tense courtroom drama

Piyush Mishra in a still from the show. Piyush Mishra in a still from the show.

The trailer of upcoming Voot Select series Illegal is out. The series features Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Satyadeep Mishra, Kubbra Sait and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal parts.

From the trailer, it looks like Neha Sharma’s character is a lawyer who only cares about winning and pays no heed to the ethics of the profession at all. However, she is forced to question her ideologies once she is assigned to defend a rapist. Will she continue with her winning streak, or will her humane side take precedence over everything else?

Neha Sharma is not someone you would call a credible actor. She looks a bit off here as well, but perhaps the actor will prove us wrong once the show starts streaming.

The trailer does not reveal much details about Piyush Mishra’s character. However, it would not be wrong to assume that he is playing a role with grey shades.

Illegal will start streaming from May 12 on Voot Select.

