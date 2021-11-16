Illegal 2 teaser: Neha Sharma is ready for a bigger battle with Piyush Mishra in this legal drama

Voot Select’s courtroom drama Illegal is back with its second season. Starring Neha Sharma as the idealist lawyer Niharika Singh, Illegal 2 will see her navigating through contentious legal cases, high profile rivalries, while also dealing with complexities in her personal life. The web series also stars Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani and Parul Gulati among others.

Voot Select on Tuesday dropped the teaser of the upcoming show, giving a glimpse of Niharika’s battles. Her former mentor-turned-arch rival Janardhan Jaitley (Mishra) is now on his way to become the chief minister, promising more trouble in her life. As she grapples with this rivalry, Niharika’s newly launched law firm finds itself in a legal fiasco too.

Also Read | Illegal review: Shattering courtroom drama stereotypes

The intense teaser keeps you hooked. Given the kind of actors involved, there’s a lot of dialoguebaazi too. As Janardhan claims her ‘achhe din’ is over, Niharika shoots back saying she would give her adversaries a taste of their own medicine. Towards the end, there’s also a reference to Red Riding Hood as the two arch-rivals talk about ‘choti bacchi and bhediya’.

As per the makers, the second season’s narrative will trace the rivalry betwen Niharika-Janardhan. It will also delve into three complex legal battles that will give the audience an insider’s look at the tangled world of law, big business, and dirty politics.

Illegal 2 will start streaming from November 25 on Voot Select.