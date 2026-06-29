Ikka trailer: Sunny Deol returns as fierce lawyer, strikes shocking deal with Akshaye Khanna

OTT platform Netflix has finally released the trailer for the upcoming courtroom drama, Ikka. Starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, the film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. From the trailer, the film looks quite promising, with a mix of intense drama and emotional moments. Ikka will start streaming exclusively on Netflix from July 10.

The trailer introduces respected lawyer Arjun Mehra (Sunny Deol), who agrees to defend his former rival Shauryaman Gaur (Akshaye Khanna), after he is accused of murdering a young girl. Off the court, the two strike a “life for a life” deal. Meanwhile, Tillotama Shome’s character is seen fighting for justice on behalf of the victim. “Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hain,” Sunny says in one of the trailer’s standout moments. As the courtroom battle unfolds, the case takes several intriguing twists and turns.