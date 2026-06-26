‘If Ekta Kapoor casts you, there’s no need to worry’: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Lock Upp 2

Indian television’s superstar Dheeraj Dhoopar is stepping out of his comfort zone and exploring reality TV with Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Having been one of the most talked about names ot be approached for Bigg Boss every year, Dheeraj decided to make his debut in the captive reality space with the Netflix India show. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, the Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa contestant spoke about why he chose Lock Upp over Bigg Boss and his long association with Ekta Kapoor.

Talking about participating in the latest season, Dheeraj Dhoopar said, “I am a bit nervous, this is a new space for me as a person and an artiste. In my acting career of 17 years, I have never done a captive reality show. But then I never had doubts about the show, I am a Balaji boy, so it’s like home ground for me. When I did a Kundali Bhagya with them, I became a superstar. I am hopeful that things will get bigger after this. Who is better than Ekta? If she is casting you for something, you don’t need to worry about anything. She knows how to make her actors big stars; she is a genius. Nobody can make you bigger than her. So I am in safe hands. And what’s better than Netflix, Balaji, and Dheeraj Dhoopar coming together?”

Also Read: Inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa house: Munawar Faruqui reviews the prison-themed set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Given that Dheeraj has been rumored to participate in Bigg Boss 20 as well, the actor explained why he chose Lock Upp over Bigg Boss. He said, “Honestly, I didn’t think about any difference between Lock Upp and Bigg Boss, so it wasn’t like I particularly wanted to do this show and not that. I have been offered Bigg Boss several times in the past, but I was always occupied with something. I was also not very comfortable getting out of my daily life for 5-6 months to do Bigg Boss. You might see me in one of the next seasons. As to why I chose Lock Upp, this show is of a shorter duration, it’s coming on Netflix, it’s backed by Balaji, so it will be a premium show, which will be telecast internationally in 192 countries. So I thought to taste this kind of reality TV and then get into Bigg Boss.”

Dheeraj on Bigg Boss 20 participation and rumor

As Dheeraj officially explores the captive reality space, he also addressed rumours about Bigg Boss 20 being offered to him. Dheeraj said, “Discussions haven’t started yet, the team might have said something, but so far we have not received any call or offer so far. I was approached for Bigg Boss 19. If I am away from my son for over a month, it is enough for me, so this year I don’t think I will join the show. I would rather do something where I am coming back to him and spending time.”

“Leaving my son and wife, Vinny, behind is challenging. I have always been a family man, but I am seeing it as just 35 days inside, which shall pass soon. This is also the reason why I never said yes to Bigg Boss, because you have to stay there for months, and that’s very difficult,” Dheeraj added.

Sharing what one can expect from him on Lock Upp, Dhoopar said, “In real life, I am very opinionated, but here I have to explore how mentally strong I am in a captive space. I am also mentally prepared for rumours and controversies to come around; if they require any kind of secret from my end, it’s okay. We are all humans, and I am someone who has kept my life very simple. I don’t have anything explosive. I do have my share of secrets, and if required, I will be sharing them on the show.”

“In these 17 years, I have entertained the audience in different characters; now it’s time for people to know the actor behind those characters. When people make assumptions about Dheeraj on a show like Lock Upp or Bigg Boss, they might think that I might also go inside and fight and show. But I am going to bring a lot of humor and charm inside. I am not going to fight or shout unless it’s required. Everyone is there to play a game; they will do their job as artists, but if I have an altercation with someone, I won’t hold that grudge. Being genuine and honest with my work, and showing who the person is behind this actor, is my payback to my audience,” Dheeraj said.

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About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the show. 14 contestants will be seen participating in Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa for six weeks. The confirmed contestants for this season are Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Shivangi Joshi, Pamela Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Harshad Chopra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Some social media influencers are also expected to join the latest season.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa starts from 27th June. The show will stream on Netflix India from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.