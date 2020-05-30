IAS officer Abhishek Singh on the move to acting: Want to be a part of socially relevant films

Abhishek Singh is part of Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 2. (Photo: PR Handout) Abhishek Singh is part of Netflix series Delhi Crime Season 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Abhishek Singh, who is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner in Delhi, is all set to make his acting debut with the second season of Netflix crime drama Delhi Crime.

When asked what made him pursue acting, Abhishek said, “I had never imagined that I would ever be acting at any point in my life. But once this unconventional opportunity came, I thought I would like to make use of it and be a part of socially relevant films and shows.”

He added, “Administration today has evolved multifold, and we are tirelessly working towards building a robust system that is an integral part of the society. I have always believed that development, more than legalistic or administrative, is a social concept and should be driven by people through societal change.”

Abhishek Singh also talked about the impact cinema has on people and how it can drive social change. He said, “Since films have a huge impact on the minds of people, what better than driving change by way of cinema and storytelling? Additionally, over the last decade and a half, Indian cinema has made an extraordinary contribution towards pressing issues that prevail in our society. Storytellers have tackled subjects that are sensitive and resonate with audiences from all walks of life. It is time to contribute responsibly towards the well-being of our society and leverage the soft power for everyone’s benefit along with getting entertained!”

