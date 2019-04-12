Iain Glen cast as Bruce Wayne on Titans

Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is all set to portray Bruce Wayne in the season two of popular web series Titans.

Advertising

The show, which premiered on streaming service DC Universe, is based on the DC Comics team Teen Titans.

It features actor Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson aka Robin, the leader of the Titans, alongside Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy.

Glen, best known for playing mercenary knight Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, will portray an older version of Wayne, the alter ego of superhero character Batman, according to Deadline.

“After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success,” reads the description.

Advertising

The 57-year-old Scottish actor will have a recurring role. The show’s sophomore run will also feature Esai Morales as Deathstroke, and newcomer Joshua Orpin as Superboy.

The season two of Titans will premiere on DC Universe later this year.