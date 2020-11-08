I go by my instincts: Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra believes working on multi-starrers can be a great learning experience for new talent. (Photo: Sanya Malhotra/Instagram)

Actor Sanya Malhotra says no amount of planning can ensure an artiste’s successful career in cinema and that is why she believes in following her gut feeling when it comes to choosing a project.

The Delhi-born actor made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 blockbuster sports drama Dangal and two years later returned to screen with Vishal Bhardwaj’s drama Pataakha.

Her next releases were comedy film Badhaai Ho!, Ritesh Batra-directed drama Photograph and Shakuntala Devi, the eponymous biopic on the celebrated mathematician.

“I constantly remind myself that acting is an uncertain job. So planning won’t work at all. I go with the flow when it comes to my work.

“I go by my instincts, if I like the script and the character I go for it. There are other factors also that come into play like the director, producer and co-actors,” Malhotra told PTI in a Zoom interview.

For the actor, the experience of working on a project matters way more than its success or failure, she said.

“If people like it, it is a plus but if it is not working, it is not in my hands, so why take the pressure,” Malhotra added.

The 28-year-old actor is awaiting the release of Anurag Basu’s dark anthology comedy Ludo, in which she plays the role of Shruti, a woman whose wedding hangs in balance after her past comes back to haunt her.

Set in a quintessential Indian metro, the movie follows four different stories with people dealing with unavoidable jeopardies of life.

Slated to be released on Netflix on November 12, Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Asha Negi and Inayat Verma.

Malhotra believes working on multi-starrers can be a great learning experience for new talent.

“… You get inspired and motivated when you have actors like Pankaj, Rajkummar, Abhishek and Aditya. It motivates you to do well, be on your toes and not take things so lightly.”

The actor said she had earlier collaborated with Basu on an ad film and when the director approached her for Ludo, she jumped at the opportunity.

“When Dada (Basu) approached me I don’t think the title was locked. I said yes to it because I wanted to work with him. He gave me an idea of what the story is going to be like, I said yes,” she said.

Malhotra will next be seen in producer Guneet Monga’s Pagglait, followed by the recently announced Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey.

