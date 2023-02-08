I feel Farzi is the best digital debut, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says he is “curious” to see how fans respond to his streaming debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s Farzi, which comes after two decades spent in movies. In the upcoming Prime Video show, the actor plays the role of Sunny, an ambitious Mumbaikar trying to find a place for himself in a cutthroat world. “I am very happy and curious to see what people think and like. But honestly, I am also very satisfied with the product and I feel that out of all the opportunities, this is the best digital debut. If that’s what you’re calling it, ‘Digital Debut’. On my 20th year of working and I am making a debut, please wish me well,” Shahid said in a statement.