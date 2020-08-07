I’m Thinking of Ending Things trailer: Netflix’s psychological thriller will leave you intrigued

I’m Thinking of Ending Things starts streaming on Netflix on September 4. I’m Thinking of Ending Things starts streaming on Netflix on September 4.

The trailer of Charlie Kaufman’s latest film I’m Thinking of Ending Things is out. Based on Ian Reid’s 2016 book of the same name, the Netflix movie stars Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

The trailer conveys that I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a psychological thriller that delves into the nature of time. Here, the narrator, played by Buckley, believes that we are stationary but time keeps moving thus resulting in some weird psychological experiences. The plot, however, follows Buckley’s character as she is visiting her boyfriend’s (Plemons) parents (Collette and Thewlis) for the first time. She wants to end things but somehow can’t pull off the break-up.

Watch the trailer of I’m Thinking of Ending Things here:

The trailer of the film starts on a note where you feel that this woman is probably not ready to jump into commitment. But the moment when she finds her childhood photograph in her boyfriend’s childhood home, the story takes a massive turn. Toni Collette and David Thewlis play the parents who contribute significantly to the weirdness of the film.

Charlie Kaufman is known for directing films like Anomalisa and Synecdoche, New York. He has also written movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Being John Malkovich among others.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things starts streaming on Netflix on September 4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd