I am Groot first poster and release date out: Baby Groot winds down with music and cocktail

The first poster and release date for the upcoming animated series I am Groot is out. In the poster, the titular character can be seen chilling and listening to music.

The series is a spinoff of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and centres around one of MCU’s most adorable characters. It will be made up of shorts featuring possibly other MCU characters in a supporting capacity. The show is created by Ryan Little and helmed by Kirsten Lepore.

While Groot is a teenager in the main MCU continuity, the series will follow Baby Groot. A tree-like humanoid, Groot, as an adult, first appeared in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While he died, one of his body parts grew into Baby Groot when planted like a tree. The series will follow this Baby Groot.

James Gunn, who has directed both the Guardians movies and will return to wrap up the franchise with a third film, has said that I am Groot will not necessarily be a part of the franchise. “They are animated shorts so not necessarily part of the Guardians saga,” he said on Twitter in response to a fan query.

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is scheduled for a 2023 release. In a recent interview with Collider, Gunn was asked about GOTG 3’s shoot and he said that “it’s going great”. He added that the film is “different than what people are going to expect. It’s a hard road, but I’m really happy with it so far”.

James Gunn is also working on the Guardians Holiday Special, which is scheduled to release during the holiday season in 2022.