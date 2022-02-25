Hyderabad businessman files copyright case against Lock Upp, show likely to get postponed

As promised by the makers, Lock Upp is courting controversy. Hyderabad-based businessman Sanober Baig has approached Hyderabad’s city civil court citing that Lock Upp is based on his registered idea of a show called The Jail. As per Baig, he had shared the concept with Endemol Shine India’s Abhishek Rege, who he says ‘backstabbed and ditched’ him. The civil court has now restrained the makers of Lock Upp from streaming the show on any platform.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Baig said, “I registered my idea with the association back in 2018. I then got a director Shantanu Re to work with me on the same. We had pitched this idea to even Star Plus but nothing worked out. And then due to the pandemic, things further got delayed. I have been in touch with Abhishek Rege for a long time and had several meetings about the subject in Hyderabad. He promised that once the market gets better, we will get going. A week back, I saw my dreams turned into someone else’s reality.”

As per Sanober Baig, he saw the promos a week back and decided to immediately approach the court. Not just the idea, Baig said the makers picked up even the minute details from the format — be it having a jailor, contestants in costumes and the set design. The businessman said that while the civil court has granted interim stay, he is ready to fight and even approach the Supreme Court for justice.

Baig also debunked allegations that him going to court has anything to do with fame or money. He said, “I have a lot of money as I am a successful builder in Hyderabad. As for fame, I am not a politician or public figure that being in the news will help me in any way. It’s not just about me or my huge monetary loss, there’s a whole team that has worked on the show. They have given their time and effort, which can never be brought back. I want justice for all of them.”

The businessman also mentioned how it’s not a personal fight, and he has no bone to pick with Ekta Kapoor, ALTBalaji, Kangana Ranaut or MX Player.

Sources close to the production house shared that the legal team is already on its way to Hyderabad, where the petition has been filed.

When asked if he will withdraw the petition if he is given due credit on the show, Sanober Baig said, “I don’t know. As I told you, it’s not about me but a whole team. I would only want the best for them. I am not a show maker and this is not my business. All that I want is justice for the people who worked on my idea and gave so much time to it.”

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp is set to premiere on February 27. As of now, makers have announced Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey and Babita Phogat as contestants.