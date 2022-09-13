scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Hush Hush trailer: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka promise chills and thrills in this Tanuja Chandra drama

Hush Hush trailer: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna star in an thriller about a group of women hiding a dark secret. Shades of Big Little Lies, anyone?

hush hush trailerHush Hush will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 22.

The first trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming mystery thriller, Hush Hush was released on Tuesday. It gave a glimpse into the lives of a group of friends who get entangled in something terrible, probably a murder. The crime is being investigated by an efficient police officer who can sense something amiss in their behaviour. The seven-episode series is helmed by Tanuja Chandra, popular for directing Irrfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle.

In the first 15 seconds of the trailer, you meet Juhi Chawla’s character Ishi Sangamitra who is a lobbyist and something is visibly wrong with her life. Then, one by one you get a sneak peek of her three friends: an ex-investigative journalist Saiba Tyagi (Soha Ali Khan), a self-made fashion designer Zaira Shaikh (Shahana Goswami) and a trapped-in-society Dolly Dalal (Kritika Kamra), who also become a mystery circling around Ishi’s life. We also meet Ayesha Jhulka as Juhi Chawla’s friend and Karishma Tanna as an intelligent, dedicated police officer. From the look of it, Hush Hush looks like a dark mystery thriller, with shades of Big Little Lies.

Talking about making a debut in the digital world, Juhi said in a statement, “I look forward to embarking upon a new journey in the rapidly growing digital space with Prime Video. The platform has revolutionised the art of storytelling with blockbuster originals that have captivated audiences across the country.”

As per Soha, “Hush Hush deals with a stark set of aspects that women encounter in today’s day and age,” and Shahana believes that the mystery thriller has “a gripping narrative that will interest audiences across the world.”

Besides directing the series, Tanuja Chandra also serves as the executive producer. Kopal Naithani took the director’s chair for two episodes and one episode has been directed by Ashish Pandey. The gripping story is by Shikhaa Sharma, who also serves as an executive producer and screenplay and additional stories by Ashish Mehta. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the dialogues. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, Hush Hush will start streaming on September 22.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:57:03 pm
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:57:03 pm
