Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka to make digital debut in Amazon Prime series

On Women’s Day, Amazon Prime Video announced its upcoming series to be headlined by Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Interestingly, the project, tentatively titled Hush Hush, will be led by an all-women cast and crew. Apart from the two yesteryear stars, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Sahana Goswami will also star in pivotal roles.

While not much is known about the show, Hush Hush is touted to be a thriller drama. With a unique female gaze at its core, the show will propel forward the movement of women telling their own stories. Soha Ali Khan shared the first look of the series featuring all its leading ladies. In the video, the actors mention, “Lies, passion, deceit, society, power, family, anger, friends, survival, secrets, many many secrets” before a hush descends.

Khan captioned the post, “As we celebrate women around us today, we are excited to share our new series, a story about strong women created by strong women. Who run the world? 💪 Hush hush, here we come 🤫.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Hush Hush will mark the digital debut of Juhi Chawla, along with Ayesha Jhulka, who last appeared in 2018’s Genius. Television stars Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna recently had web releases in Tandav and Lahore Confidential, respectively. Soha Ali Khan had announced her streaming debut in 2019 with a Netflix comedy series, and last did Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in terms of films. As for Shahana Goswami, the actor recently impressed the world with her performance in The Suitable Boy and is a part of Bombay Begums.

Complementing such a strong female star cast, the team has even roped some of the most talented names to handle work behind the scenes. While Tanuja Chandra will serve as the creative director and executive producer, Shikhaa Sharma will double-hat as executive producer and original story writer. Kopal Nathani will direct the episodes, and National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi has been roped in to pen the dialogues. The series will also have an almost all-female crew, right from the production designer, costume designer, supervising producer, co-producers to art, costume, production coordination to even the security team.

Commenting on the show, Tanuja Chandra mentioned how she has been waiting for a medium to tell women-led stories. “Video streaming in India has brought about a significant change in storytelling by pushing female narratives to the fore and I couldn’t be more pleased! It’s what directors like me have waited for. Amazon Prime Video and Abundantia Entertainment, both have been bringing diverse and authentic women’s stories to audiences in India and abroad for a while now and I’m thrilled to join forces with them for Hush Hush to create something with this wonderful team that I hope will be truly special,” Chandra said.

Hush Hush will be bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and will stream soon on Amazon Prime Video.