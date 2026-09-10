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Hunkkaar trailer: Aneet Padda takes on powerful guru as her own father questions her
Jio Hotstar dropped the trailer of its upcoming web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, on Thursday. It features Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles.
After an impressive teaser, the makers of Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Hunkkaar: The Roar dropped the trailer of the upcoming show on Thursday. In Hunkkaar, Aneet plays a young woman who takes on a spiritual guru after accusing him of sexual assault, while Fatima essays the role of a police officer investigating the case.
The trailer opens with Aneet’s character, Meenu, at a police station, filing a complaint against a powerful spiritual guru known as Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), accusing him of assaulting her. It then highlights the difficult questions raised about Meenu’s character and how she is shamed for being bold and outspoken. Even her own father questions her motives because her behaviour does not conform to conventional notions of how a victim is expected to act.
Meanwhile, ACP Jasleen Singh Soni (Fatima Sana Shaikh) sets out to uncover the truth behind Meenu’s allegations and takes on Baapji. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays “the only lawyer who believes Meenu in this country”, while Ram Kapoor plays Baapji’s lawyer and Arjun Mathur portrays a journalist covering the case.
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Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Aneet Padda wrote in the caption, “Jab ek ladki ki awaaz takraayegi samaaj ki bhakti se, toh jeet kiski hogi? Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September only on #JioHotstar #Hunkkaar TheRoarOnJioHotstar.”
Watch the trailer of Hunkkaar here:
Actor Aneet Padda shot for Hunkkaar before she became the national crush with her romantic musical drama Saiyaara, opposite Ahaan Panday.
Hunkkaar, directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, also features Mohd Zeeshan Ayuub and Zoya Hussain, and is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25. It has been produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production. Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves as the executive producer of the upcoming show.
While talking about Hunkkaar, Priyanka said, “As a producer, I’ve always wanted to stand behind stories that have something to say, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is very much that. I also really believe in Nitya and Karan as filmmakers. I’m incredibly proud of what this entire cast and crew has created, and it’s been a privilege to be a small part of this journey. I hope the story stays with audiences the way it stayed with me.”
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