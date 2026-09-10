Hunkkaar trailer: Aneet Padda takes on powerful guru as her own father questions her

After an impressive teaser, the makers of Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Hunkkaar: The Roar dropped the trailer of the upcoming show on Thursday. In Hunkkaar, Aneet plays a young woman who takes on a spiritual guru after accusing him of sexual assault, while Fatima essays the role of a police officer investigating the case.

The trailer opens with Aneet’s character, Meenu, at a police station, filing a complaint against a powerful spiritual guru known as Baapji (Raghubir Yadav), accusing him of assaulting her. It then highlights the difficult questions raised about Meenu’s character and how she is shamed for being bold and outspoken. Even her own father questions her motives because her behaviour does not conform to conventional notions of how a victim is expected to act.