Hungama 2, 14 Phere, Ted Lasso Season 2: What to watch on July 23

The weekend is almost here, and OTT platforms are all set to make it exciting for us. Some interesting movies and shows have been added to the content library of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream and others. So, if you are wondering what to watch today, look no further. We got you covered.

Title Platform Language Hungama 2 Disney Plus Hotstar Hindi Hostel Daze Season 2 Amazon Prime Video Hindi Ted Lasso – Season Two Apple TV Plus English 14 Phere ZEE5 Hindi Feels Like Ishq Netflix Hindi Chutzpah SonyLIV Hindi Sky Rojo: Season 2 Netflix Spanish The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 Netflix English A Second Chance: Rivals! Netflix English Masters of the Universe: Revelation Netflix English Bankrolled Netflix English Kingdom: Ashin of the North Netflix Korean Blood Red Sky Netflix English The Last Letter From Your Lover Netflix English Playing with Sharks Disney Plus Hotstar English Stuntman Disney Plus Hotstar English Wrath of Man Lionsgate Play English Resistance BookMyShow Stream English Boss Level BookMyShow Stream English Lost Girls and Love Hotels BookMyShow Stream English

Hungama 2: Disney Plus Hotstar

The sequel to the 2003 drama-comedy Hungama, Hungama 2 features Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana and Paresh Rawal. It has been directed by Priyadarshan and promises to be ‘double the fun’. The movie has a love triangle at the centre of its plot. It marks the comeback of Shilpa Shetty to acting after 13 years, and Priyadarshan has taken the director’s chair after five years.

Hostel Daze Season 2: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, Hostel Daze Season 2 stars Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta in the lead roles. The TVF series explores the life of a hosteller in India. While the first season of the show had some college freshers exploring their newfound freedom, in the second season, these freshers will turn into seniors and will be seen bossing around their juniors.

14 Phere: ZEE5

Sanjay (Vikrant Massey) and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda) are college sweethearts who start living together and soon decide to get married. But, their respective fathers are against love marriages, and hence they decide to have two marriages with fake parents. Now, will they succeed in their plan or not makes for the narrative of 14 Phere. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film also stars Gauahar Khan, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar and Manoj Bakshi.

Ted Lasso Season Two: Apple TV Plus

The official synopsis for Ted Lasso Season 2 reads, “Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits.”

Feels Like Ishq: Netflix

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology drama featuring six stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar and Sachin Kundalkar. All the six short films have the theme of love and romance. The Netflix anthology stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur.