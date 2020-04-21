Hundred trailer: Rinku Rajguru and Lara Dutta get together to fulfil their dreams in 100 days

Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru starrer Hundred is helmed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir. Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru starrer Hundred is helmed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir.

The trailer of Hotstar special Hundred is out. The web series features Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.

In the trailer, we see a mix of comedy and action amid a lot of chaos. The story revolves around two women, Netra Patil and Saumya Shukla. While Rajguru plays Netra Patil, a girl who has Bollywood-inspired dreams of visiting Switzerland but discovers she is terminally ill and has only 100 days to live, Dutta is ACP Saumya Shukla who has to change her image of an “item girl” in her department and become “James Bond”.

Both of them get to fulfil their goals as Netra is hired by Saumya as an undercover agent and gets to partake in all sorts of adventures.

Hundred also stars Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande.

Talking about the Hotstar special, Lara Dutta, in a statement, said, “One of the many reasons I chose to do Hundred is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.”

Rinku Rajguru described her digital debut in Hundred as a “roller-coaster ride” and shared, “What drew me towards the show is the way this character has been moulded. People will see a different side of her in each episode.”

The eight-episode family entertainer, helmed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, will begin streaming from April 25, 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

