Vipul Goyal: My struggle finally ended with Humorously Yours

TVF’s web series Humorously Yours is admittedly a mirror of stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal’s (un)adventurous life. The first season was applauded for showing the struggle a comedian has to face while trying to make people laugh. It also gave an insight into his domestic issues with wife Kavya (Rasika Dugal), which made for an entertaining watch.

The second season of the show was released recently and it has received a mixed response from the audience. The face of the series, Vipul Goyal, spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about the challenges of making a second season, basking in the popularity of his co-stars and how life has changed for him after Humorously Yours.

Excerpts from the conversation.

How excited were you about Humorously Yours 2?

Very, very excited. This is the only project I have for now (laughs). And luckily, I have only heard positive feedback about it from people.

After the success of the first season, was there any kind of pressure on you?

Of course, since people were expecting a lot from us. I was quite scared and didn’t want to disappoint my audience. But we were clear that unless we have a good script, we will not go ahead with the show. Even though we had planned five episodes, we were not satisfied with one and eventually went with just four. Season two projects the changes my professional and personal life goes through after getting fame. So there was a lot to explore.

But do you feel it becomes a compulsion to make another season if a show becomes hit?

Every story has been borrowed from my experiences. After the first season, life did become different and a little interesting too. So we decided to take another shot. I would share all my day-to-day happenings, and the team would pick the best one and then add a little fiction and drama. Also, I feel after a hit, you should go for the next season. You can always shut it after the second one, but bana toh lo (make it at least). Though it’s also a double-edged sword. You know you have fans but they will hate you if you take them for granted and make a stupid show.

You have aced as a stand-up comedian but how difficult was acting for you?

I was not worried about it in the second season for sure. I knew people had accepted me with whatever I could do. The importance of any project is its script. If that’s weak, even an Amitabh Bachchan or Aamir Khan wouldn’t be able to help it then. But I did go through acting workshops and fortunately for me, I have a great team of co-stars. They are stalwarts in their field and just being around them helps me polish my skills. Also, I feel acting is comparatively an easier job than stand-up. When you are doing a scene, you have to react to your co-stars, there’s also scope of retakes and the entire unit wants you to win. On the other hand, on stage, it’s a one-man show and just one take.

Your co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and especially Rasika Dugal have found a bigger fan following thanks to their previous projects. Do you think their success will also help the show?

Completely! Their hard work in the past couple of years will help me get discovered through Humorously Yours 2. I have no qualms in admitting that I would be enjoying the fruits of their work. Both Rasika and Abhishek were so forthcoming and interested in doing the show. They also liked the arc of their characters in the second season. Also, for Rasika, she has mostly done serious roles. So according to her, this is the best way to enjoy some lighthearted work. She shot for this while she was working on Delhi Crime. I am thankful that all the actors could take time out for me.

Has life changed for the better now?

I have been doing stand-up for more than six years and nobody noticed me really. I belong to the first batch of comedians but am the last to get popular. To be launched by TVF, which is YRF of digital space, was a breakthrough for me. I got such a big show and TVF’s three million subscribers on the platter. My struggle finally ended with Humorously Yours. Earlier, I would have a hard time selling 50 tickets and suddenly I had 400 tickets being sold swiftly. It did give my career a big push.

Did you also get more work, especially in the acting front?

So I have given a few auditions, even for Tumhari Sulu but nothing converted to work. I was more focused on stand-up and the ticket sales that I never pursued acting too much. Also, initially there was just YouTube but with the rise of the digital medium, there is so much more work for everyone. I will now take my acting career seriously.

Lastly, just like your onscreen avatar, do you too pretend to be your own manager over the phone?

(Laughs) Oh yes but not anymore! I told you everything in the show is borrowed from my real life. Initially, I used to do it but now people know and that would seem unprofessional. It’s also strange that when I first answered calls, people would be like he has no work and is always available. And now when I do that, they feel he is so humble. Even after attaining success, he still answers the phone. So I don’t know what to do.