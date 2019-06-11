Humorously Yours 2 review: An unnecessary, scattered season

The first season of TVF original Humorously Yours took us through the life of a struggling stand-up comic. It showcased the struggle of comedian Vipul Goyal to register that one breakthrough performance. Meanwhile, his domestic problems with wife Kavya (Rasika Duggal) made us believe that it’s not all fun for funny people in reality. Though not as ‘humorous’ as the title promised, the fictitious account of Vipul’s life was an interesting watch for those who, like me, were intrigued to know the story behind well timed stand-up routines.

But, with the second season of Humorously Yours, which comes at a time when stand-up comics are tickling our funny bone more often than ever, it’s difficult to be as invested in Vipul’s story.

The second season begins with Vipul as a well-established stand-up comic, juggling between his shows and keeping up with the masquerade of being his own manager Ranjit Walia. ‘Long Live Ranjit Walia’ is a decent start to the show. It brings laughter in parts.

The second episode ‘Weekend’, which touches upon the problem of sale of tickets, pulling the crowd to the auditorium and keeping up with one’s popularity, also runs at a similar pace.

The problem arises from the third episode ‘Surprise’ when you completely lose interest. The clips from Vipul’s stage performances are used as fillers but they don’t gel well with the narrative. Vipul’s friend Bhushi (Abhishek Banerjee) is wasted as he gets nothing much to do than just being in the frame.

The fourth and final episode of the series, Back To College, proves the second season of Humorously Yours was entirely unnecessary. The makers fail to make the most of an opportunity to further explore the world of stand-up comics and the growing craze for the craft in the country. The only time it makes sense is in the last two minutes when Vipul Goyal (a flawed celebrity by his own admission) makes a public apology through a YouTube video to prevent a social media trial. But isn’t it too late to add sense to a scattered show?