Human trailer: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari lead medical thriller about drug trials. Watch

The trailer of Disney Plus Hotstar’s new web series Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, in the lead roles is out. The series has been created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh.

As the trailer begins, it is established that the basic premise of the series is about drug trials on humans. It also shines the light on how the trials are conducted, who are the people who sign up for them are and whether they are aware of the dangers involved, especially in a country like India.

You get some answers as the Human trailer proceeds. Meanwhile, we are introduced to Shefali Shah’s character Dr Gauri Nath, a 45-year-old doctor, owner of a prestigious hospital called Manthan and “hero of the society”. Later, we get to see Dr Saira Sabbarwal, Dr Gauri’s “best find”. And soon we get a glimpse of the chaos that ensues in their lives as the drug trial leaves death and destruction in its wake. Actor Vishal N Jethwa, who won accolades for his performance in Mardaani 2, also has a crucial part to play.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “A pharma giant is using India’s lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr Saira Sabharwal lands a dream job in Bhopal’s premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri’s tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu, who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.”

For Shefali Shah, the web series Human is “extremely relevant and relatable in today’s time.” Talking about the show, she shared, “When I read the script, I couldn’t help but imagine our current scenario, a world of hospitals and vaccine trials. It makes one question humanity and everything that transpires to keep it intact. Gauri Nath is someone you rarely come across. It’s one of the most complicated characters I’ve ever played, and completely out of my comfort zone. She is unpredictable and indecipherable. Human is a Pandora’s box of emotions, actions and consequences. And you’d never know what hit you from the dark depths of its complexities.”

Shefali Shah in a still from Human. Shefali Shah in a still from Human.

To get into the skin of her character of a doctor, Kirti Kulhari spoke to several doctors, including her sister and brother-in-law who too are doctors. She also met a psychologist to discuss some aspects of her character. “I basically got into the mindsets and world of the doctors, speaking to various people and understanding various aspects of how they function in the workspace and outside of it,” Kulhari said.

Talking about working with Shefali Shah and her experience of working on Human, the actor said in a statement, “It has been an absolute pleasure and thrill to play the role of Dr. Saira Sabharwal. It’s the first time that I am playing a doctor on screen, a world that I am not completely unfamiliar with as my sister and brother-in-law are doctors. Human is such a layered and complex story, it immediately pulled me towards it.”

Kirti Kulhari in a still from Human. Kirti Kulhari in a still from Human.

Kulhari added, “The fact that Shefali Shah would be a part of the same show with me, really excited me. She is someone I really look up to and I have truly enjoyed her work as an actor and I was thrilled to share screen space with her. The show also has other wonderful actors.”

Human will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14, 2022.