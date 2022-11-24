Huma Qureshi on her character in Monica O My Darling: ‘She is James Bond in a red dress’

Actor Huma Qureshi is gathering accolades for her performance in the recently released film Monica O My Darling, a comedy murder mystery. In the film, Huma plays the titular role and is seen blackmailing men after having affairs with them. The character is that of a confident seductress, who uses her relationship with men to achieve her goals. The actor says that she can never judge Monica and finds the character quite similar to iconic Hollywood spy James Bond.

Directed by Vasant Bala, Monica O My Darling also stars Rajkummar Rao, Sikander Kher and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. In an interview with Connect FM Canada, Huma spoke about owning the character. “I never judge Monica, none of us ever judge Monica. It’s about owning it. It’s like saying that acha tumhare baare mein agar log bura bolte hai then wear that like a badge of honour. Make that your calling card. She is just living her life. James Bond goes around seducing women to get what he wants, how different in Monica. She is James Bond in a red dress,” Huma Said.

The actor’s tall, lingering personality has added to the confident body language of the character. However, Huma reveals that she was initially hesitant about wearing heels as she is quite tall. However, it was director Vasan Bala who convinced her about looking taller than the rest of the cast.

“I think what really helped is that I have never really worn heels. I know it sounds superficial but its actually true because sometimes you do these small things to a character and they kind of help you because mostly you are conscious that I should not look taller than my hero,” the actor said.

Huma further explained, “I remember talking to Vasan also, and he said that ‘no no, infact I want you to look taller. Not just taller than Raj (Rajkummar Rao), but taller than everybody because that’s just Monica.’ So, she will not ever shy away from it and when you wear heels or when you wear anything, suddenly your posture changes. Monica has that strut, I don’t know it just came. I didn’t plan that main aise chalne waali hun and it happened organically and when you think about it too much, I think that is when you it starts looking artificial which is something nobody ever wants. The idea is not to ‘pretend’ to have a different walk,” Huma said.