Huma Qureshi’s Leila starts streaming from June 14, early reactions are positive

Netflix’s upcoming dystopian drama Leila, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, starts streaming from June 14. The trailer of the series offers a sneak peek of the dystopian world which is largely ruled by a cult named Aryavarta. Helmed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar, the series also stars Arif Zakaria, Rahul Khanna, Siddharth and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

The series recently held its premiere in Mumbai which was attended by the cast and crew alongside celebrities like Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta and Diana Penty among others.

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava shared on Twitter, “Congratulations @humasqureshi on your absolutely stunning performance in the dark dystopian series #Leila. Am still haunted by the world. And still disturbed. Can’t wait to watch the rest of the show when it drops on #Netflix.”

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait tweeted, “Mind blown with the darkness of #Leila @NetflixIndia its gut wrenching. @humasqureshi My God! Watch out for this girl who is “No One”.”

Akshay Kumar had posted on Twitter, “I know which series I’m going to be watching this June…#Leila looks so intriguing, looking forward to it! Sending my best @humasqureshi @IamDeepaMehta ❤️”

Former Colors COO Raj Nayak had some overwhelming words for Leila actor Huma Qureshi and director Deepa Mehta. He tweeted, “Just watched 3 episodes of #leila gut wrenching, intense & keeps you on the edge of your seat. @humasqureshi is brilliant, demonstrates once again what a fabulous actor she is. @IamDeepaMehta as director is awesome. Can’t wait to watch the balance episodes @netflix.”

Deepa Mehta shared on Twitter, “@Actor_Siddharth you were the terminator personified in #Leila. Such a consistent performance broken by glimpses of empathy, a helping hand AND a smile to die for ❤️ Bravo dear friend.”

Siddharth recently shared a new teaser of Leila on his Twitter handle.

Leila is based on the book of the same name by Prayaag Akbar. In the series, Huma Qureshi plays a mother who is desperately searching for her daughter in this totalitarian setup.

In an interview with PTI, Huma had earlier said, “Art is the only way humans keep reminding themselves, telling us and our kids the lessons we had learnt but are now forgetting.”

The trailer of Leila was seen by many as controversial. Reacting to the response, the actor said, “There have been some comments, mixed comments. But the show is much more than that. Our show is about the environment, the scarcity of water, and several other things.”

Deepa Mehta added, “I can’t take it to heart what somebody’s reacting to a three-minute trailer. It’s extremely premature.”

Leila starts streaming on Netflix from June 14.