Hum Do Hamare Do, Dybbuk, Halloween Kills: 8 titles that are our top picks this weekend

With the Halloween being round the corner, there’s a couple of horror movies to watch over the weekend. Dybbuk: The Curse is Real and Halloween Kills are options in Hindi and English respectively.

But they’re not the highlights this weekend. That honour is shared between Call My Agent Bollywood, a Hindi adaptation of the successful French show on Netflix. If you’re keen on Bollywood, there’s Hum Do Humare Do on Disney+ Hotstar which is expected to tickle your funny bone with its unique storyline.

Call My Agent: Bollywood: Netflix

Call My Agent: Bollywood: Netflix

After a tiring week, if you want to indulge in something light and fun, we recommend you watch Call My Agent: Bollywood on Netflix. It stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor, and Soni Razdan as talent agents working in the Hindi film industry. To make it even more exciting, you will get to see cameo appearances by many B-town biggies like Farah Khan, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Dia Mirza and more. The series is an official Indian adaptation of French series (also by Netflix) called Dix pour cent (Call My Agent!).

Dybbuk: Amazon Prime Video

Emraan Hashmi ’s Dybbuk will release on Amazon Prime Video.

The Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta starrer is a remake of the 2017 Malayalam horror film Ezra. The two stars play a newly married couple who chance upon a box which is a ‘dybbuk’, and is used to trap dissatisfied spirits. It must not be opened at any cost. But Nikita opens it and it changes things for the couple. The official synopsis of Dybbuk reads: “Mahi, a newly married woman, brings an antique Jewish box into her home. When Mahi and her husband Sam begin to have paranormal experiences, they soon learn that the box is a dybbuk containing an evil spirit. The couple then seeks the help of a rabbi to unravel its mystery. Will they survive this ordeal before their child is born?”

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam: SonyLIV

Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam: SonyLIV

Set in Kanhangad, a modest town in north Kerala, arrangements are underway for Vijayan’s second daughter, Suja’s engagement. On what should be a perfect ceremony, the bride is having second thoughts, her father is in a financial mess, and as members of their family arrive one by one, secrets start to surface. Written and directed by Senna Hegde, produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, and Sreeraj Raveendran as the cinematographer, Thinkalazhcha Nischayam is streaming on SonyLIV. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R feels that the film is a “genuinely funny drama”.

Hum Do Hamare Do: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hum Do Hamare Do: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s latest release Hum Do Hamare Do is based on the concept of adopting parents. Rao’s character Dhruv, who is an orphan, falls in love with Sanon’s character Aanya who wishes to be married in a joint family. To save himself from losing out on the love of his life, Rao arranges for fake parents, played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. As per film critic Shubhra Gupta, the film is “relentlessly banal”. But, if you like anything which is a romantic comedy, Hum Do Hamare Do can be a good option.

Ron’s Gone Wrong: In cinemas

Ron's Gone Wrong: In cinemas

Animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong asks you what will happen if your phone will come alive. The film is directed by Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith. It stars an ensemble cast including actors Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman. The film’s music score has been composed by Henry Jackman.

Halloween Kills: In cinemas

Halloween Kills: In cinemas

The sequel to 2018’s Halloween, Halloween Kills brings back the iconic serial killer Michael Myers who somehow survived and is on the loose, indiscriminately killing people. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

Our recommendations

Yaadein: YouTube

Yaadein examines loneliness in a way that strikes hard in today’s times. Yaadein examines loneliness in a way that strikes hard in today’s times.

The Sunil Dutt directorial is the story of a man who returns home one day to discover that his wife and children have left him. Dutt and Nargis play the lead role in this classic drama. Indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma recommended the film in her weekly column Bollywood Rewind. She wrote, “Yaadein attempts to examine the paranoia of loneliness, which hits a strange chord in today’s times. The protagonist goes down a path of introspection when he comes to believe he is all alone. What starts as anger towards his wife, turns to pity for his own self and eventually leads him to contemplate suicide.”

Forrest Gump: Netflix

Tom Hanks in a still from Forrest Gump. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Tom Hanks in a still from Forrest Gump. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump will soon get a Bollywood remake. Aamir Khan will reprise the role of Hanks and it will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. While you wait for it, watch the original American drama. Recommending the movie in her column Hollywood Rewind, Anvita Singh wrote, “It boasted of great visual effects and a winsome performance by Hanks cannot be ignored. There are many quotable quotes that one can find in Forrest Gump.”