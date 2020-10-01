Hubie Halloween teaser: Adam Sandler movie looks like the perfect escapism

Hubie Halloween begins streaming on Netflix from October 6. (Photo: Netflix)

A new teaser for Adam Sandler’s upcoming horror comedy film Hubie Halloween is out. Written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, the film looks like a perfect way to celebrate Halloween in October.

Another weird addition to the Adam-Verse, Hubie Halloween has Sandler playing the role of the town dunce. Since he loves Halloween, he does his best to make sure the celebration does not go out of hand, and the inhabitants of Salem stay safe.

Or at least that is what he believes. For the police, he is a pain for he is something of an alarmist as well. A slight hint of wrongdoing perturbs him, and the cops are tired of his incessant calls.

However, evil is lurking in the shadows. People begin to disappear, and it turns out, monsters are real. It is up to Hubie to play the saviour.

This movie looks totally silly. Sandler is once again doing a crazy voice here (do we actually remember how he really sounds like now?), and Hubie Halloween looks like the perfect escapism from all that unpleasantness in the real world.

The official synopsis reads, “Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.

