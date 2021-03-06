How WandaVision will change MCU: Of X-Men, Fantastic Four and multiverse

WandaVision’s finale, titled ‘The Series Finale’ appropriately enough, has evoked mixed reactions. Though it does not have a lot of surprise cameos and even large-scale CGI battles, it does a great job in wrapping up the character arc of Wanda and delivers an emotionally satisfying ending.

All in all, WandaVision was a fresh, weird, funny, emotional and an entertaining TV series (we are assuming it is a miniseries for now). It also allowed its two major characters to flesh out, something that was denied them before. However, WandaVision is not only a solid superhero TV show, it will also change the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here’s how.

With the unprecedented success Marvel Studios has witnessed on the big screen, with Avengers: Endgame, the pinnacle of the franchise, taking home nearly USD 3 billion, the makers feel they can be more audacious in terms of storytelling and structure.

This is why we have WandaVision and so many other shows in development. After the success of WandaVision, Kevin Feige and his team will be further emboldened to take more risks. Projects that could not have seen the light of day just a couple of years ago are now will be greenlit.

Comics have almost unlimited potential, and we can expect to see some really weird stuff to arrive on the big screen — stuff that will make Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy feel routine in comparison.

Within the MCU itself, WandaVision has opened a lot of doors. We know Chaos Magic is a thing, and Scarlet Witch is stronger than Sorcerer Supreme (Doctor Strange), or at least that is what Agatha Harkness believed. This not only sets up Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but also promises an even bigger role for Wanda in the Avengers. Perhaps she will lead the New Avengers?

Agatha Harkness believes Wanda is stronger than Sorcerer Supreme. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Agatha Harkness believes Wanda is stronger than Sorcerer Supreme. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Also, does MCU have a multiverse now? We know now Disney, owner of Marvel Studios, has X-Men and Fantastic Four properties in its possession and it is only a matter of time before we see them rubbing shoulders with the Avengers. Evan Peters appeared as Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision, though it was revealed that he was mind-controlled by Agatha. But Peters did play another version of the character, Peter Maximoff, in the X-Men franchise. That has to mean something and cannot just be a wry nod.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will certainly feature the multiverse as Spidey villains from earlier movies are going to make an appearance in the threequel.

The post-credit scene had Wanda’s Scarlet Witch astral form going through Darkhold, the Book of the Damned, and we hear her twins crying out. Are they in some other universe?

Anyway, there is ‘multiverse’ in the very title of the second Doctor Strange movie. We will likely see Doctor Strange in conflict with Scarlet Witch.