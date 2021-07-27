scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3, Love in the Time of Corona and Mighty Express Season 4: What to watch on July 27

From a fun kids show to a pandemic-set anthology film, here's what you should be streaming today.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 8:32:39 am
what to watchYour daily streaming fix. (Photos: Netflix and Voot Select)

From an acclaimed comedy series to a pandemic-set anthology film, here’s what you can watch on OTT platforms today.

Title

Platform 

Language
Love in the Time of Corona Voot Select Hindi
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 Netflix German
Mighty Express: Season 4 Netflix English

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3: Netflix

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) is a German comedy-drama series about an ordinary teenager who one day finds himself in an extraordinary position. If you are looking for a comedy, chances are that you will like How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

Love in the time of Corona: Voot Select

This anthology stars Dipannita Sharma, Adil Hussain, Natasha Rastogi, Shibani Dandekar and Shekhar Ravjiani. The synopsis of the film reads, “Love In The Times Of Corona explores the current turbulent time when the whole world is reassessing what’s most important in their lives with a deeper understanding.”

Mighty Express Season 4: Netflix

This is a show you can watch with your children. The synopsis of Mighty Express Season 4 reads, “The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork.”

