Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

How I Met Your Mother fame Cristin Milioti joins Colin Farrell starrer The Penguin cast

The Penguin is one of three spinoffs of The Batman in the works at HBO Max at present and the exact plot details are still under wraps.

Cristin MiliotiCristin Milioti in a scene from The Resort series. (Photo: cristinmilioti/Instagram)

How I Met Your Mother actor Cristin Milioti will be joining Colin Farrell in The Batman spinoff series from HBO Max which will be centred on The Penguin.

According to Variety, though it is believed that the events in the upcoming series, which is currently titled The Penguin, will take place in the immediate aftermath of The Batman, exact plot details are still under wraps. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, who was played by John Turturro in The Batman, with The Penguin serving as his right-hand man. Farrell will reprise the role of the infamous Batman villain.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter had shared that executive producers for the series include Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as showrunner. The limited series will be produced by Reeves’ 6th and Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Also Read |Hollywood Rewind | Phone Booth: Colin Farrell shines in this underrated thriller

The Penguin is one of three spinoffs of The Batman in the works at HBO Max at present. Variety has reported that Antonio Campos is set to write a series set in Arkham Asylum.

Sofia was originally introduced in the Batman comic books in the mid-1990s. Milioti will now be the second actress to portray Sofia in a live-action series, with Crystal Reed having played her in the Fox series Gotham.

This will now be the second HBO Max series in which Milioti has starred. She previously led the comedy series Made for Love, which was cancelled after two seasons in June.

She also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Peacock series The Resort as well as the film Palm Springs.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 01:39:35 pm
