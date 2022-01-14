How I Met Your Father: When and where to watch the show in India

How I Met Your Father is a much-awaited sitcom and a spinoff and sequel series to uber-popular How I Met Your Mother that aired from 2005 to 2014. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the new series stars Hilary Duff in the lead role of Sophie. It uses a framing device similar to the original in which the lead character recounted to his kids how he came to meet their mother.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and India’s Suraj Sharma are also in the film’s cast. You may know Sharma from Ang Lee’s 2012 film Life of Pi. Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck play recurring roles in this 20th Television production.

Are you wondering how you can watch the series if you are in India? While the series will stream on Hulu in the US on January 18, in India, fans can catch it the day after — January 19 — on Disney+ Hotstar. ​

The trailer for the series did not inspire much confidence among the fans, many of whom criticised the makers of cashing on to the popularity of the original series that has become a trend these days while others expressed excitement.

The critical reception, thus far, is not bad. The series holds a rating of 67 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes after six reviews. This may go up and down as more reviews appear.