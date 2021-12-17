How I Met Your Father trailer gets thumbs down on Twitter: ‘Extremely corny’

The trailer of How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the popular show How I Met Your Mother, is out now. The trailer stars Hilary Duff as a single woman whose future self is telling the story of how she met her kids’ father to her children. Hilary’s future self is played by Sex and the City fame Kim Cattrall, who famously opted out of the recent reboot series And Just Like That. The show also stars Suraj Sharma, of Life of Pi fame.

The How I Met Your Father trailer is quite reminiscent of the original series that ran for nine seasons and ended with a disappointing finale in 2014. Hulu, the network behind How I Met Your Father, shared in the show’s description that it is set in 2022 amongst a group of friends who are “in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

After the trailer dropped, a few fans were instantly on board. “Omg looks so great the trailer of #HowIMetYourFather,” wrote @eeli01. Another fan wrote, “#HowIMetYourFather aka the HIMYM spin-off is coming out Jan 18… My absolute favorite show + my fave person ever @HilaryDuff THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER !!!!!!!!!!!”

However, the reaction has largely been negative. “IDK man not to be a debbie downer, but that #HowIMetYourFather / #himyf trailer makes the show look extremely corny with not great acting. why can’t we just make new shows instead of reboots, or spin-offs of old shows. it’s tiring and himym was so great, this can’t be as good,” wrote @thatbmyopinion on Twitter.

#HowIMetYourFather setting “looks back to 2022 with nostalgia”, meanwhile in 2022 reality we’ll probably all be in quarantine again the way things are going. — annahetkinen (@annahetkinen) December 17, 2021

@HenYay pointed out, “Okay, I kind of get going back to the well with #HowIMetYourFather and all, but why does the series have to be set in Manhattan and New York AGAIN?” @rafcorreia wrote, “I really can’t believe someone watched the pilot for #HowIMetYourFather and thought “yeah, let’s do it”.”

How I Met Your Father is scheduled to premiere on January 18.