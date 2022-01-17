How I Met Your Father review roundup: Hilary Duff-led series is ‘not funny at all’

The reviews of How I Met Your Father have begun to trickle in, and it does not look good for the Hilary Duff-led sitcom at all. After encouraging early response, the show has fallen to 36 per cent score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, which means only about a third of the reviews of the shows are positive.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is a spinoff and sequel series to uber-popular How I Met Your Mother that aired from 2005 to 2014.

Clearly, following in the footsteps of an iconic show that delighted millions of the world was not an easy task. Duff stars as Sophie in the show, who with her friends is trying to figure their place in the world and dealing with love and relationships in the age of dating apps.

Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma are also part of the film’s cast.

New York Post’s Lauren Sarner wrote about the show that is , “is hampered by its own tenuous and bafflingly unnecessary connection to the original series.”

Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall cheekily paraphrased a quote from the original series. He said, “The one thing I did not expect, kids, was that I would dislike How I Met Your Father for a far simpler reason: It is not funny. At all.”

AV Club’s Gwen Ihnat wrote, “Without the core chemistry (which may take a few episodes to work out), the new show so far also lacks the clever plot overlays we came to expect from Carter Bays and Craig Thomas’ original series.”

One of the few positive reviews came from Collider’s Ross Bonaime. He wrote, “How I Met Your Father succeeds so far with a solid cast and by trying to learn from the mistakes of How I Met Your Mother.”

While the series will stream on Hulu in the US on January 18, in India, fans can catch it the day after — January 19 — on Disney+ Hotstar. ​