How Captain America deleted scene from Avengers Endgame landed in Loki episode 1

Loki's opening scene, many noticed, was slightly different from the original. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Disney+ MCU series Loki opened with a particular scene from Avengers: Endgame’s Time Heist, in which the Avengers went back in time to various points and locations to acquire Infinity Stones to undo Thanos’ snap. One of those scenes had Loki of 2012 escaping with the Tesseract in the wake of failed Chitauri invasion of the earth and the Battle of New York.

The scene, many noticed, was different from the original in Loki episode 1. In the Loki version, the God of Mischief took the time to mock Captain America’s statement “On my way down to coordinate search and rescue” by repeating it.

The show’s director Kate Herron told Insider that the scene was actually a “fun hybrid” of older, unused and new footage. She added, “I reused footage that they’d filmed for [‘Endgame].” It was a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame featuring actor Chris Evans that Herron decided to use in the new MCU series.

Herron also revealed to Insider that the shot of Hiddleston mockingly waving at the Hulk, when he could not get inside the lift, was filmed especially for Loki. The result is great as it gives new dimensions and details to what could have been a familiar scene.

Loki continues the adventures of the Asgardian prince as he gets apprehended by the TVA (Time Variance Authority) for the charge of playing with the rules of time and causing chaos in the Sacred Timeline.

The show, created by Michael Waldron, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson.

Loki has received an extremely positive response so far. It holds a 95 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A delightful diversion from the MCU as we know it, Loki successfully sees star Tom Hiddleston leap from beloved villain to endearing antihero — with a little help from Owen Wilson — in a series that’s as off-kilter, charming, and vaguely dangerous as the demigod himself.

In India, Loki is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.