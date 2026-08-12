‘Air Force is my first wife’: How Ajay Ahuja prepared his wife Alka before his final mission

More than 27 years after Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, his story is being told in Operation Safed Sagar, which is now streaming on Netflix. Siddharth plays the decorated Indian Air Force officer in the series.

Ahuja was killed on May 27, 1999, after choosing to stay behind to locate fellow pilot Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa, who had been forced to eject from his MiG-27 during a mission over the Batalik sector. Ahuja’s MiG-21 was later hit by a surface-to-air missile. He ejected but landed across the Line of Control and was captured. He was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra.

In old interviews, Ajay Ahuja’s wife Alka Ahuja recalled the man behind the war hero — how his commitment to the Air Force shaped their marriage, how he prepared her for the risks of his profession and the events surrounding his final mission.

‘Air Force is my first wife’

Ajay and Alka were married for 10 years before his death. Soon after their marriage, Ajay told Alka that she was his “second wife.” She was initially shocked until he explained that his first wife was the Indian Air Force.

“To my utter shock then Flight Lieutenant Ajay Ahuja told me that I was his second wife immediately upon my marriage. But when he explained that his first wife is none other than the Indian Air Force, I felt proud and found in him not only a loving husband but a person who had immense love for the motherland,” she told Times of India in an old interview.

Over time, Alka saw how deeply Ajay was committed to flying and his work. His schedule could involve night flying, long hours and postings away from home. But whenever he was with his family, he made the most of the time.

“Priority was always Air Force, and the country, and next was family,” she said in an another interview.

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Ajay Ahuja knew the risks and prepared his wife for it

Ajay Ahuja’s commitment to the Air Force also shaped the way he prepared Alka for their life together. He understood that his profession was risky and did not want his wife to become completely dependent on him.

“I was very simple before marriage. Very simple. But Ajay wanted to make me strong,” Alka recalled.

She said Ajay knew how dangerous their life could be and encouraged her to study and work independently. He encouraged her to complete her B.Sc. and B.Ed. and supported her in taking up teaching work. Living at Air Force stations often meant being away from extended family, and Ajay wanted her to be confident about handling responsibilities on her own.

“He wanted to make me strong,” Alka said.

After his death, that independence became essential. Alka had to raise their five-year-old son, manage his education and rebuild her own career without Ajay.

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ALSO READ: All about BS Dhanoa: The real-life IAF officer played by Jimmy Shergill in Operation Safed Sagar

‘I thought that they will come back by 22nd May’

Ajay Ahuja left for Srinagar on May 18, 1999. His birthday was four days later, and Alka expected him to return.

“I thought that they would go for a few days,” she said, adding, “So I thought that they would come back by 22nd May.”

Ajay called her on his birthday and told her that he would not be returning immediately. He asked Alka and their five-year-old son, Ankur, to come to Srinagar. The child was excited about seeing his father, whom he called “Dada.”

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“My son was very happy and excited that we are going to Dada,” Alka recalled.

But the family never made the trip. Civilian flights to Srinagar were cancelled from May 23, though Alka did not initially understand why.

“It felt a little odd that the flights were cancelled. But even then it did not come to my mind because we were never told that there is such a thing.”

On May 26, airstrikes began.

The following day, at around 4.30 pm, the station commander arrived at Alka’s home in uniform. Ajay had previously told her that an officer arriving at their home in uniform meant there was a problem.

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“Ajay had told me that if everything is fine, then no one will come to the house in uniform,” she recalled.

She was told that Ajay had ejected from his aircraft and was missing.

At first, Alka tried to remain hopeful. She knew only that Ajay had ejected and did not know where he had landed. But the hours passed.

“It was getting dark, so I started getting tensed that it was a hill area. Now how will they take Ajay out?” she said.

Around 7.30 pm, she learnt that two pilots had ejected.

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“One has survived and one is no more,” she recalled being told.

By around 8.30 pm, she was told that the officer who had died was Ajay. “After this incident, my life totally changed.”

Why Ajay Ahuja went back for Nachiketa

Ajay Ahuja had stayed behind to locate K. Nachiketa and guide the rescue effort despite the danger from enemy missiles. For Alka, his decision was entirely consistent with his personality.

“Ajay’s nature was such, he would never, step back to help anyone. And I know, when Ajay found out that Nachiketa needs my help, he would not step back. His nature was to always help others.”

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She later learnt more about what happened during the mission. Ahuja had located the aircraft and was guiding the rescue helicopter when his own aircraft was hit.

“Because he knew that the helicopter was coming. And he could get help. Even then he did not leave that place.”

Alka said he never approached such situations by thinking about what might happen to him. “He never thought about the consequences, or anything like that.”

‘I only see that smiling face’

Alka chose not to see Ajay’s body when it was brought back to India. She had been advised to preserve her memory of him as he was.

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“Everyone told me that I should remember that smiling face and not see this body. And maybe I did the right thing by not seeing him.”

More than two decades later, she said she continues to remember him that way.

“And I only see that smiling face in front of my face. Whatever the reason was, I feel it was good.”

She still sometimes imagines that Ajay could return. “I feel that someday Ajay will stand in front of me with the same smiling face. I won’t leave him, I will hug him.”

How Alka raised their son

Ankur was only five when his father died. He initially did not understand what had happened and rarely spoke about Ajay.

After Alka returned from Kota one day, her son asked her a question she has never forgotten. “Dad, will never come back?”

After that, he stopped mentioning his father. Alka realised she had to be strong for him. “I thought, if I will stay like this, then that child will get suffocated. I have to be strong now.”

She later took a teaching job at AFS Bal Bharti in Delhi and worked to ensure that her son’s education did not suffer. She eventually moved to Chandigarh for a Punjab government PCS job while continuing to manage his schooling.

The family man behind the war hero

Away from the cockpit, Alka remembered Ajay as a devoted father and family man. He took their son to the zoo every Sunday, enjoyed cooking and made pulao and dosa for family and friends. He also played badminton with Alka and their son.

“He used to enjoy as much as he could. He was a family man.”

Ajay Ahuja had joined the Indian Air Force in 1985 after graduating from the National Defence Academy. During his career, he flew the MiG-21 and MiG-23 aircraft and served as a flying instructor. During the Kargil War, he was Flight Commander of No. 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows.

Operation Safed Sagar stars Siddharth as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, while Jimmy Shergill plays a character inspired by former Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa. Amrita Bagchi plays Alka Ahuja in the series.