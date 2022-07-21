scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

House of the Dragon trailer: Step back into Westeros as a war is afoot for the coveted Iron Throne

HBO Max's House of the Dragon is a prequel to the wildly popular Game of Thrones series. The show will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

Updated: July 21, 2022 10:16:12 am
house of the dragonA still from the House of the Dragon.

The first trailer for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is out, and by the looks of it, it seems like a promising successor of the original record-shattering show.

The longish clip gives us a glimpse of the civil war that is about to break out in Westeros as the question of rightful heir to the iron throne arises. HBO had previously said in a statement that the spin-off is set at least 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

Since the name of the show itself has dragons, the majestic and ferocious creatures feature in abundance in the new promo besides its main cast. The special effects look on point and so does the costume. But the rest depends heavily on the narrative, of course. Will House of the Dragon create, or perhaps bypass the success of Game of Thrones? To know the answer, we will have to wait at least a month more.

But author George RR Martin has already given his expressed approval to the pilot of the series. Writing in his blog in December last year, the beloved writer had mentioned, “I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral … just the way I like my epic fantasy.”

The main cast features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Paddy Considine as King Viserys I, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria.

House of the Dragon will premiere on August 21 on HBO Max, and on August 22 on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

