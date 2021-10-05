House Of The Dragon teaser: Game of Thrones spin-off goes back 200 years before ‘the fall of the throne’

The Game of Thrones Season 8 finale might have left viewers disappointed, but there might be hope for redemption. HBO Max on Tuesday dropped the first teaser for House Of The Dragon, which is a spin-off to the fantasy series, based on the books by George RR Martin. The new series is set 200 years before ‘the fall of the throne’.

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood,” says Matt Smith’s character Prince Daemon Targaryen in a voiceover, as we see quick shots of the sea, battles, and shots of new characters. “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did,” he concludes, as the one-minute teaser cuts to the logo and title, which shows the Game of Thrones brand.

House of the Dragon is co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes.

The cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The first season of House Of The Dragon will comprise 10 episodes. It will arrive in 2022.