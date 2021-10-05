scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
House Of The Dragon teaser: Game of Thrones spin-off goes back 200 years before ‘the fall of the throne’

The first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon will comprise 10 episodes. It will arrive in 2022.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 5, 2021 5:37:19 pm
House Of The DragonHouse of the Dragon is co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. (Photo: YouTube)

The Game of Thrones Season 8 finale might have left viewers disappointed, but there might be hope for redemption. HBO Max on Tuesday dropped the first teaser for House Of The Dragon, which is a spin-off to the fantasy series, based on the books by George RR Martin. The new series is set 200 years before ‘the fall of the throne’.

“Gods, kings, fire, and blood,” says Matt Smith’s character Prince Daemon Targaryen in a voiceover, as we see quick shots of the sea, battles, and shots of new characters. “Dreams didn’t make us kings, dragons did,” he concludes, as the one-minute teaser cuts to the logo and title, which shows the Game of Thrones brand.

House of the Dragon is co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes.

More on GOT |How Lena Headey elevated Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones through her performance

The cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The first season of House Of The Dragon will comprise 10 episodes. It will arrive in 2022.

