House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser: As Rhaenyra Targaryen eyes Iron Throne, bigger and deadlier battles brew

House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser and release date: The highly anticipated teaser for the third season of House of the Dragon is here, hinting that a “new dawn is coming.” The 93-second promo video begins by showing the events following Aegon Targaryen’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) disfigurement last season and his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), secretly leaving King’s Landing to surrender the city to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) forces.

The teaser opens with a shot of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) on the Iron Throne, but then cuts to Rhaenyra explaining the strategy to her troops: “Alicent came to Dragonstone. She will open the gates of the Red Keep and surrender to me.” As the teaser progresses, we’re offered glimpses of bigger, deadlier battles brewing.