House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser: As Rhaenyra Targaryen eyes Iron Throne, bigger and deadlier battles brew

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 20, 2026 10:24 AM IST
House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser and release date: The highly anticipated teaser for the third season of House of the Dragon is here, hinting that a “new dawn is coming.” The 93-second promo video begins by showing the events following Aegon Targaryen’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) disfigurement last season and his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), secretly leaving King’s Landing to surrender the city to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) forces.

The teaser opens with a shot of Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) on the Iron Throne, but then cuts to Rhaenyra explaining the strategy to her troops: “Alicent came to Dragonstone. She will open the gates of the Red Keep and surrender to me.” As the teaser progresses, we’re offered glimpses of bigger, deadlier battles brewing.

“The king has abdicated the throne. A new line is coming; a new line of unsullied kings,” Aemond Targaryen says. It’s also revealed that Rhaenyra has discovered new dragons to add to her army, which would spell disaster for Alicent and her family. The teaser further provides glimpses of the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, where Rhaenyra’s son Jace flies his dragon against House Velaryon’s navy.

Interestingly, House of the Dragon Season 3 will feature a massive battle sequence that was originally planned for the show’s previous instalment but was moved to season three after the episode count was reduced to eight, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The third season of the widely popular fantasy drama streaming series is set to debut in June 2026.

Watch House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser:

Created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones. According to Variety, returning cast members for this season include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, and Tom Glynn-Carney. Interestingly, the teaser for House of the Dragon Season 3 comes just days ahead of the season finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another prequel to Game of Thrones.

