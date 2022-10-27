House of the Dragon Season 1 ending explained: A horrific death, the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons and what to expect in Season 2

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s expression at the end of House of the Dragon Season 1 was uncannily similar to Danerys in Game of Thrones Season 8, just before she annihilated Kings Landing. That particular Targaryen expression means only one thing — it’s war. Fans are already declaring that they will support Rhaenyra’s war-crimes.

What’s been happening in Season 1

Season 1 introduced the major Targaryen players, including the rather unwise King Viserys I and his desperation for a male heir, which eventually killed his wife, Aemma. He names Rhaenyra as successor to the Iron Throne, but in order to bring about options as male successors, he marries her close friend Alicient Hightower, ending their friendship forever. After the time leap, Rhaenyra marries her uncle Daemon and has produced several children, while the king literally rots away. After his death, there is the question—who inherits the Iron Throne? The gloves come off as all the conspirators come to the fore, including Otto Hightower, who pushes a depraved Aegon to the throne, while planning to kill off Rhaenyra.

What happened in the finale?

Season 1 came to a heart-stopping end, with an unexpected death. The episode began with Rhaenyra learning about Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death, the illegal crowning of Aegon and suffering so much stress that she gives birth to a stillborn child (in a very disturbing scene). She and Matt Smith’s Daemon have a difference of opinion about the approaching war, as Daemon prefers to decimate the enemies, but Rhaenyra doesn’t want to rule ‘over ashes’. She prefers to recruit her allies in a more diplomatic manner and sends her son Lucerys to do her bidding. She makes him swear that there will be no bloodshed. That’s all very well, but Aemond Targaryen has other plans after seeing Lucerys and decides to prank him a little, and chases him through stormy skies. Aemond has no intention of killing Lucerys, but his dragon has other plans, and unfortunately neither of them have control over their dragons. After Lucery’s dragon breathes a negligible amount of fire at him, the dragon swears revenge and has both Lucerys and his dragon for a snack, while a devastated Aemond watches Lucery’s cloak falling from the skies.

What can we expect from Season 2?

The episode ends with Daemon whispering the news to Rhaenyra, who turns around with a blazing expression. This means that the Dance of The Dragons will begin in Season 2 — and Rhaenyra will set a precedent for Daenrys who destroyed the whole of Kings Landing after Queen Cersei killed her close friend, Missandei. Season 2 will show the anarchy and chaos as Rhaenyra will stake her claim to the Iron Throne, and continue her fight with her former best friend and stepmother, Alicient Hightower.

We heard the overtly familiar names of Starks and Baratheons, got a taste of the Lannisters in Season 1. Season 2 will make way for more of these characters, though showrunners prefer to remain tightlipped about who will, or will not, feature in Season 2.