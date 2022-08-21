scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint among others. The inaugural season comprises 10 episodes.

House of the DragonHouse of the Dragon will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The three year long wait of Game of Thrones fans will finally come to an end on Monday as the show’s much anticipated prequel House of the Dragon will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

House of the Dragon is based on portions of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood. Created by Martin and Ryan J Condal, the show is set two hundred years before Game of Thrones and focuses on House Targaryen. It will chart the Targaryen war of succession, also called the “Dance of the Dragons”.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint among others. The show began filming in 2020 in the United Kingdom. The weekly inaugural season comprises 10 episodes.

Also Read |House of the Dragon: How does Game of Thrones connect to new show?

The excitement around House of the Dragon is courtesy the massive popularity of Game of Thrones, one of the biggest TV shows of the last decade. Game of Thrones ran from 2011 to 2019 and captured the audience imagination with its magnificent storytelling. It also marked the breakthrough of all its cast members especially Lit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

Even though the creators of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are different, fans are expecting to be enthralled by the upcoming show in a similar fashion to the original series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...

The first episode of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 22 at 6:30 am IST.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 07:08:58 pm
Next Story

Who’s afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a Rajasthan airport

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind', says Delhi HC

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

RRR star Jr NTR to meet Amit Shah over dinner today

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Express Opinion

Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge
Karnataka

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement