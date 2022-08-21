House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

The three year long wait of Game of Thrones fans will finally come to an end on Monday as the show’s much anticipated prequel House of the Dragon will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
House of the Dragon is based on portions of George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood. Created by Martin and Ryan J Condal, the show is set two hundred years before Game of Thrones and focuses on House Targaryen. It will chart the Targaryen war of succession, also called the “Dance of the Dragons”.
House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint among others. The show began filming in 2020 in the United Kingdom. The weekly inaugural season comprises 10 episodes.
The excitement around House of the Dragon is courtesy the massive popularity of Game of Thrones, one of the biggest TV shows of the last decade. Game of Thrones ran from 2011 to 2019 and captured the audience imagination with its magnificent storytelling. It also marked the breakthrough of all its cast members especially Lit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.
Even though the creators of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are different, fans are expecting to be enthralled by the upcoming show in a similar fashion to the original series.
The first episode of House of the Dragon will premiere on August 22 at 6:30 am IST.
