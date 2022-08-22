scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

House of the Dragon Episode 1 review: Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

House of the Dragon Episode 1 review: The much-awaited prequel series to Game of Thrones is here. While it has certain moments of promise, it doesn't quite have the sheen that the original show had.

House of the DragonHouse of the Dragon premiered on Disney Hotstar.

The Iron Throne is up for grabs again, but this time, a far less compelling group of claimants are eyeing it. The House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones that dominated television discourse for almost a decade, takes a rather bumpy flight, well, at least going by the first episode.

The much-awaited prequel series begins with casual name-dropping of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) — the self-made queen and mother of dragons in Game of Thrones, who suddenly succumbed to the famous Targaryen madness and reduced King’s Landing to ashes, something the audience has never quite forgiven the much-condemned Season 8 for, and rightly so. House of the Dragon emphasises that the show is set 172 years before her birth, so subtext: stop expecting anyone from Game of Thrones to show up, thank you very much.

Also Read |House of the Dragon: How does Game of Thrones connect to new show? All you need to know about the Targaryen family history

Nevertheless, unlike Game of Thrones, which was stuffed to the brim with several warring families, we focus on the Targaryens and their long rule, before they were overthrown, prior to the events of Game of Thrones.  The premiere establishes the major players in the dysfunctional family — there’s the father-daughter duo Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Alicent can’t be trusted by the looks of it, but at present she’s a close friend to Rhaenyra, daughter of the king Viserys I. There’s Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, who is just brimming with bad vibes. After 8 years of Game of Thrones, you always know when someone is going to cause trouble.

In the first few minutes, the characters ambitions are almost set in stone, preparing you for raging battles and treachery that is to come. Succession is the bane of everyone’s existence as usual in this rigid patriarchal society. Viserys I ascends the throne, instead of his sister, Rhaenys, who is later referred to as the Queen That Never Was. Viserys is a well-meaning and good-hearted king, yet these comforting characteristics don’t prevent him from taking a rather brutal decision during his wife’s gruelling labor, which proves that it all boils down to one thing — an heir to the throne. This scene is juxtaposed against a jousting tournament, just establishing that life is a gory game. It’s a Shakespearean tragedy at play, as neither his wife or his child survive, and so he honours Rhaenyra as the heir to the throne. There are references to familiar names and the prophecy to the ‘Endless Winter’ — something that GoT stewed over for eight years and it finally turned out to be the biggest disappointment in Season 8. So perhaps bringing up that festering wound wasn’t the brightest idea.  Nevertheless, the episode ends on this note, and you already know that nothing is going to go well from here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculturePremium
Solar energy: For Amrit Kaal in agriculture

The House of the Dragons have a dragon-sized legacy to live up to, and they’ve captured the ingredients that Game of Thrones was known for — dragons, costumes, jousting, treachery, hints of orgies (not too much), and violence. However, something is missing. The Targaryens are interesting for sure, but pale in comparison to the Starks, the Lannisters from the original series, or even their own descendants.  The dialogues seem far too expository at points, nothing quite as exquisite yet as Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) ‘When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die’, and no one yet, as illuminating as Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister. Such were the characters that powered Game of Thrones even if they were forsaken by bad writing by Season 8, and while Rhaenyra shows hints of a slight spark, the fire is severely lacking in the premiere. Nevertheless, it’s still the premiere, we’ll see what’s to come next.

House Of The Dragon has moments of promise, but it still doesn’t quite has the sheen that Game of Thrones possessed in its premiere itself. Let’s see where it goes from here.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 08:49:41 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Economies of 19 states exceed pre-Covid levels; Punjab, Haryana farmers report ‘dwarfing’ disease in paddy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

2

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

3

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

4

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?
Explained

What are cloudburst incidents and are they rising across India?

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

A mystery ‘dwarfing’ disease hits paddy crop in Punjab and Haryana

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement