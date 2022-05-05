House of the Dragon new teaser: Can Targaryens keep the Iron Throne? GoT’s prequel to give fans an ‘ugly game’ of fire and blood

HBO on Thursday released a new teaser along with a fresh bunch of character posters from Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The video takes us into the world of the Targaryens, giving a sneak peek into how the show will be another race to the throne, just like its sequel. And the original theme of GoT used in the video is enough to make fans emotional.

The teaser trailer shows the House of Targaryen pledging to keep control over the Wesreros. But considering the ruling family is fighting its own internal conflicts to ascend the throne, we know the show is headed towards showing how eventually the Targaryens succumbed to the other houses – Stark, Velaryon, and Lannister.

In Princess Rhaenys Targaryen’s words, “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch, than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.” She’s talking to Princess Rhaenyra, who’s been declared the heir to King Viserys. We also see Ser Otto Hightower, Hand of the King telling his daughter Alicent, to “play an ugly game”. According to him, “You have the determination to win it.”

Apart from the teaser video, HBO also shared nine posters giving a closer look into its cast members and the roles they are set to play in the show. These include Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Viserys Targaryen, Ser Otto Hightower, Alicent Hightower, Corlys Velaryon, Rhaenys Targaryen, Ser Criston Cole and Mysaria.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of global hit show Game of Thrones. The new 10-episode series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood and will tell the story of House Targaryen.

HBO had previously released a set of stills from the upcoming series, that’s set to debut on HBO Max on August 21.

Check out the new characters posters from House of the Dragon:

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, eldest child of Viserys I, along with Daemon Targaryen, Prince of the City, and King Viserys Targaryen, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, First of His Name. (Photos: House of Dragon/Twitter)

Ser Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, along with his daughter Alicent Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon, the Sea Snake. (Photos: House of Dragon/Twitter)

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, The Queen Who Never Was, along with Ser Criston Cole, Knight of the Kingsguard, and Mysaria. Confidante to Daemon Targaryen. (Photos: House of Dragon/Twitter)

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, who was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King Jaehaerys Targaryen. Matt Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys’ younger brother and heir to the throne. Other actors include Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

House of the Dragon is co-created by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, who will also direct several episodes.

Game of Thrones, a medieval fantasy series ran over eight seasons, between 2011 and 2019. It became a global phenomenon, with its actors like Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and others earning huge fandom.