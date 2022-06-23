House of the Dragon’s new poster has fans hailing Rhaenyra Targaryen and her dragon Syrax. See here

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones, is all set to premiere in August. After releasing the teaser, the network has been dropping character posters of the much-hyped series.

The latest poster, shared with the caption “Fire will reign”, features Milly Alcock’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her dragon Syrax. As expected, the dragon looks fierce and has caught the attention of fans.

One of the fans commented, “Look at the size of that dragon!!!! Yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another fan wrote, “Rhaenyra and Syrax ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

House of the Dragon traces the journey of the Targaryen family as they start ruling Westeros. The show will lead up to the Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The series also stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint and Rhys Ifans.

A teaser of House of the Dragon released last month had fans cheering for the show. Even though the finale of Game of Thrones disappointed many, it seems like fans are willing to give another chance to the franchise.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21.