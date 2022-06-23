scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

House of the Dragon’s new poster has fans hailing Rhaenyra Targaryen and her dragon Syrax. See here

House of the Dragon traces the journey of the Targaryen family as they start ruling Westeros. The show will lead up to the Targaryen civil war known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 7:23:34 pm
house of the dragonHouse of the Dragon premieres on August 21. (Photo: HBO Max/Instagram)

House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones, is all set to premiere in August. After releasing the teaser, the network has been dropping character posters of the much-hyped series.

The latest poster, shared with the caption “Fire will reign”, features Milly Alcock’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her dragon Syrax. As expected, the dragon looks fierce and has caught the attention of fans.

One of the fans commented, “Look at the size of that dragon!!!! Yes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another fan wrote, “Rhaenyra and Syrax ❤️.”

House of the Dragon traces the journey of the Targaryen family as they start ruling Westeros. The show will lead up to the Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.

The series also stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Steve Toussaint and Rhys Ifans.

In Premium |Samrat Prithviraj to Runway 34: A-list movie stars, B-grade box office revenues, what is ailing Bollywood?

A teaser of House of the Dragon released last month had fans cheering for the show. Even though the finale of Game of Thrones disappointed many, it seems like fans are willing to give another chance to the franchise.

Best of Express Premium
‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is mediocre. But it reveals something important abou...Premium
‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ is mediocre. But it reveals something important abou...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Ehnath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Ehnath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...Premium
Close to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde was on BJP radar before 2019 As...
More Premium Stories >>

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra launches ‘SONA Home’, calls it a celebration of her Indian roots and culture
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement